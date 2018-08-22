Police say Confederate monument in Richmond vandalized

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police say one of the city's Confederate monuments has been vandalized with what appears to be red paint.

Police spokesman James Mercante says officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday to the statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. A.P. Hill, which sits in the middle of an intersection on the city's northside.

Mercante says officers found a "red paint-like" substance on the statue, which the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will clean up.

The vandalism comes after protesters at North Carolina's flagship university toppled a Confederate monument in the heart of campus earlier this week.

Richmond has been debating what to do with its most prominent Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue in a different part of the city. The Hill statue hasn't been part of that discussion.