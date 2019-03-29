Police report: Former Arizona lawmaker paid boys for sex

PHOENIX (AP) — A 1983 Baltimore police report shows that an Arizona lawmaker who resigned this week was accused of paying boys for sex.

The report was included in investigative files released Friday by the House Ethics Committee, which was investigating the sex charges and Rep. David Stringer's remarks on race and immigration.

The police report says a boy told detectives Stringer approached him and a friend at a park, took them to his apartment and paid them $10 apiece for sex.

Stringer's lawyer, Carmen Chenal, has said he was never convicted of a crime. The charges were later expunged, but court files released inadvertently to the Phoenix New Times suggest he was ordered to perform community service and enter a sexual disorder treatment program.

Stringer and Chenal did not immediately comment.