Police probe counterfeit money used in St. Johnsbury, Lyndon

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Police are looking for the source of counterfeit money used at local businesses in St. Johnsbury and Lyndon, Vermont.

The Caledonian Record reports that St. Johnsbury police are investigating three reports of counterfeit cash since Tuesday night.

The Champlain Farms store reported receiving counterfeit cash on Tuesday afternoon.

The Salvation Army store also discovered it had received two fake $50 bills the same afternoon.

Investigators say the suspects are buying so-called "prop" money online and using it as real cash.

St. Johnsbury Police Det. Mark Bickford says the bills had the word "replica" on the front of it.

