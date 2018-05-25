Police officer released from hospital after stabbing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford police officer who was critically injured in a stabbing last week has been released from the hospital.

Police say Officer Jill Kidik, a 12-year member of the department, was discharged from the hospital on Friday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Kidik was repeatedly stabbed in the neck on May 17 while responding to a tenant-landlord dispute.

Her jugular vein and trachea were lacerated. Two maintenance workers have been credited with pulling the attacker off Kidik and saving her life.

The suspect, 39-year-old Chevoughn Augustin, of Hartford, is in custody on $2 million bail and is due back in court June 5 on charges including attempted murder.

