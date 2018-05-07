Police officer investigated after video shows him cursing

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Officials are investigating a northwest Louisiana police officer after a video showed him cursing at and lifting a man who had been reported for loud music.

Local media report that Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump says he has an ordered internal affairs inquiry into actions by Officer Gary Thomas.

The department says Thomas' actions "are not in line with departmental practices."

The video was recorded on a porch. The officer uses obscenities as the man continues to question him. The video ends after two officers pull the man from a chair.

KTBS-TV reports Thomas was arrested in May 2017 for domestic violence against his wife. He was fired but later won reinstatement.

Thomas was accidentally shot and wounded by a fellow officer in March 2017.

He was hired in 2010.