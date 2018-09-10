Police officer accused of fighting at Little League game

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a Troy police officer with multiple excessive force allegations got into a fight with another man at a Little League filed over the weekend.

Officer Dominick Comitale, who was off-duty at the time, was charged with harassment at a Little League filed Saturday in North Greenbush. The Times Union of Albany reports Comitale allegedly elbowed another man in the face during a dispute over field cleanup.

A Little League attorney says it will ask Comitale not to return to the league's fields.

Troy police officials say they're aware of the arrest and the department expects officers to conduct themselves professionally both on and off-duty.

It couldn't be determined from court officials if Comitale has a lawyer.

Comitale was the subject of several excessive force investigations in recent years.