Police make arrests in killing of Bronx teenager
Published 8:19 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Police have made arrests in connection with last week's killing of a 15-year-old boy at a Bronx bodega.
The NYPD released a statement on Sunday saying that they're in the process of interviewing suspects. Police say initial arrests have been made and that more are anticipated.
Police say a group of people attacked Lesandro Guzman-Ortiz Tuesday night. He died after getting slashed in the neck with a machete.
