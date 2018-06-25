Police make arrests in killing of Bronx teenager

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have made arrests in connection with last week's killing of a 15-year-old boy at a Bronx bodega.

The NYPD released a statement on Sunday saying that they're in the process of interviewing suspects. Police say initial arrests have been made and that more are anticipated.

Police say a group of people attacked Lesandro Guzman-Ortiz Tuesday night. He died after getting slashed in the neck with a machete.