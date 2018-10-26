Police make another arrest in Proud Boys clash

NEW YORK (AP) — There's been another arrest in connection with a New York City brawl that broke out after a speech by the founder of the far-right Proud Boys group.

David Kuriakose was charged with misdemeanor charges of riot and attempted assault.

Police have made several arrests after combing through photos and videos posted on YouTube that showed the violent clash after Gavin McInnes' speech at a Republican club in Manhattan. The fight started when a masked protester threw a bottle, leading to the Proud Boys and anti-fascist groups that were protesting McInnes' speech kicking and punching each other on the sidewalk.

No serious injuries were reported.

There wasn't an immediate response on Friday from the Legal Aid Society, which represented the 35-year-old Kuriakose at an arraignment.