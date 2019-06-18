Police leader accused of shooting at daughter's boyfriend

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The leader of the Louisiana State Troopers Association is accused of shooting at his daughter's boyfriend on Father's Day.

News outlets report 71-year-old Executive Director David Young was arrested Sunday and charged with offenses including with false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon. Young's 35-year-old daughter, Lauren Young, was also arrested and charged with drug offenses including meth possession.

East Baton Rouge deputies say David Young told authorities he saw someone in his daughter's car, which she said was empty. He told deputies he ordered the man onto the ground at gunpoint and called 911. He says the boyfriend fled and he fired a warning shot into the air. Video taken by a witness shows the handgun was fired toward the boyfriend.

Association attorney Floyd Falcon says David Young isn't a trooper.