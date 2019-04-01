Police investigating threats wound man at government center

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Police investigating threats at the Ventura County Government Center have shot and critically wounded a man during an altercation following a traffic stop.

He's identified only as a 37-year-old Ventura resident.

County sheriff's officials say police stopped a car Monday while investigating "ongoing threats" at the complex, which houses courthouses and other government buildings.

They didn't elaborate about the nature of the threats or say whether the man who was shot is suspected of making them.

Authorities say a Ventura police sergeant received minor injuries in the incident.