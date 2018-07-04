https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigating-fatal-motorcycle-crash-13049401.php
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating a single-motorcycle crash that left one person dead.
Seabrook police say they responded to an early Wednesday morning crash on Main Street. The individual operating the motorcycle was deceased at the scene.
Police have not released the individual's name pending notification of next of kin.
Police say anyone who witnessed the crash can contact Seabrook Police Department.
View Comments