Police investigating deaths of Madison couple

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman found in a home on Madison's east side.

Authorities say the woman and man, both in their 50s, were found about 7 p.m. Thursday. Officials say there's nothing suspicious about the deaths and they are not looking for any suspects.

The Dane County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the deaths.