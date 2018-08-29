Police investigating death of woman as possible homicide

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut are investigating the death of 48-year-old woman whose body was found in her home as a possible homicide.

Waterbury police say the victim's husband came home Tuesday morning after working an overnight shift and found his wife dead. Police say they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Waterbury's Director of Operations Joe Geary says the woman was a city employee. Geary didn't release the victim's identity.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau.