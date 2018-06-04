https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigate-woman-s-suspicious-death-12964787.php
Police: Man shoots himself after woman found dead
Updated 1:05 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot a woman before shooting himself outside a Connecticut town's police headquarters in a different town about 15 miles away.
Police said Monday 40-year-old Robert DeSantis survived shooting himself in the parking lot of the Naugatuck Police Department and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Southington police say they responded to a home in town at about 6 a.m. Sunday where they found 41-year-old Michelle Barrett in the backyard, with a fatal gunshot wound.
Police said Barrett and DeSantis had once been in a relationship.
The shootings remain under investigation and no charges have been announced.
