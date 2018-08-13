Police investigate threats made against Manchester hospitals

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in Manchester are investigating a threat made against Manchester hospitals.

WMUR-TV reports the threat was made around 3 a.m. Sunday. It's unclear how the threat was made.

Mayor Joyce Craig says police notified Elliot Hospital and the Catholic Medical Center before increasing patrols.

Elliot Hospital and Catholic Medical Center said in a joint statement they were cooperating with police.

Police say there's no potential risk towards the public. Anyone with information about the threat should contact the Manchester Police Department.

