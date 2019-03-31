Police investigate slaying of transgender woman in Maryland

FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a transgender woman in suburban Maryland.

Fairmount Heights Police tell newsoutlets that they were called to the area of Aspen and Jost streets Saturday around 6:30 a.m. on reports of gunshots.

The woman, who has not been identified by police, was found dead at the scene after being shot multiple times.

The case will be turned over to Prince George's County Police for investigation.

WJLA-TV in Washington reports that the area, which borders the District of Columbia, has seen an influx of transgender prostitution.