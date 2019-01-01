https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigate-fatal-shooting-of-3-in-13501556.php
Police investigate fatal shooting of 3 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police are investigating the fatal shooting of three people around midnight on New Year's Eve.
Reports say police responding to calls of a shooting found two people dead from gunshot wounds. A third person died on the way to the city's MetroHealth Medical Center.
Police haven't released the victims' names or information about suspects.
