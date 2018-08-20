Police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a hit-and-run driver has struck and killed a woman in Kansas City.

Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Andrea Mitchell. Investigators say she was struck Saturday night as she crossed a street and that the driver didn't stop. Police don't have a description of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call a tips hotline.