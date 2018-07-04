Police investigate crash involving on-duty Delaware trooper

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are investigating a crash involving an on-duty state trooper.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that no one was seriously injured in the two-vehicle collision Tuesday evening in Middletown.

The news release says a trooper in a fully marked Chevrolet Tahoe with its lights and siren activated was responding to a report of a possibly suicidal person.

Police say the trooper proceeded through a red light at the same time a Jeep driven by a 61-year-old Yeadon, Pennsylvania man, drove into the intersection as his light had just turned yellow. The front end of the Jeep struck the right rear side of the Tahoe.

The news release says the trooper was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. The Jeep driver wasn't hurt.

Police say impairment wasn't a factor for either person involved.