Police investigate body found on Vermont road
ARLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police say they are investigating a suspicious death of a woman whose body was found on a Vermont road.
Police responded Friday morning to a report of a dead body found at 182 Warm Brook.
State police say a preliminary review shows it was an isolated incident and there is no apparent danger to the public.
Authorities are withholding the identity of the 42-year-old woman.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
