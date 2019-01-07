Police investigate Taunton's first homicide since 2016

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the city of Taunton's first homicide since 2016.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and stabbing on Wilson Street at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday. The Bristol district attorney's office says the victim, 31-year-old Justin Paulo, of Taunton, was taken to Morton Hospital before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died Sunday morning.

No arrests have been announced.

Paulo's death was the second shooting in the city on Saturday.

Police say a man was shot at about 7 p.m. and brought himself to Morton Hospital for treatment. Lt. Michael Tremblay says he is expected to survive. His name wasn't made public.