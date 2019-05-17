Police investigate 2nd suspicious fire at rabbi's home

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in a Boston suburb are investigating a second suspicious fire at a rabbi's home in less than a week.

Acting Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty said in an emailed statement that officers and firefighters responded to the home at about 9 p.m. Thursday. The first officer on the scene doused a small fire on the home's exterior wood shingles with a hand-held extinguisher.

Firefighters also put out a shingle fire at the home at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Flaherty has placed a full-time detail at the home where the rabbi lives with his wife and children and holds religious education classes.

Authorities continue to look for the person seen in surveillance video that appears to show someone walking away from the rabbi's house at the time of Saturday's fire.