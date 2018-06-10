Police in Spain arrest 24 for distributing child pornography

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested 24 people suspected of distributing pornographic images of children on the internet.

The arrested suspects include citizens from Britain, Ghana, Pakistan and Ecuador. Police found thousands of images of the sexual abuse of minors in the British man's possession when he was arrested.

Police have identified another eight people believed to be involved in the ring, which shared the illegal material via Facebook and Skype.

The arrests occurred all across Spain, from Madrid to Barcelona, and on the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands. Police say the arrested suspects include an evangelical pastor and a former urban gang member who worked in a school cafeteria.