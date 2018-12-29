https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-in-North-Little-Rock-investigate-killing-13497572.php
Police in North Little Rock investigate killing of man, 19
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in North Little Rock are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man found lying in the road.
Police Sgt. Amy Cooper says police discovered Wesley M. Everett early Saturday with a gunshot wound on Old Pike Road after responding to a report of a person lying in the road. Cooper said in a press release that Everett was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Cooper says detectives are still investigating the shooting and released no details about a possible suspect.
