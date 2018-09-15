Police in Lincoln warn of Craigslist home-renting scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln are warning residents of a scam on an online classified ads site that seeks to steal money from people looking to rent homes.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports in two cases, victims found listings on Craigslist that advertised homes for rent. The victims were told that to secure the homes, they needed to wire money, and then keys would be sent via FedEx delivery.

Officer Angela Sands says one woman wired $650 on Wednesday to rent a home and learned she had been scammed when she called the number on a rental sign outside the home.

On Thursday, another woman wired $1,300 for a deposit and became suspicious after a man posing as the landlord requested another $2,600 to cover the first and last months of rent.

___

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com