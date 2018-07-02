https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-identify-man-shot-to-death-at-North-13043014.php
Police identify man shot to death at North Carolina hotel
Updated 7:48 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police have identified a man who died after being shot at a North Carolina hotel.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 32-year-old Churchill Randolph Zoker was found around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Zoker was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made. Police have not released a possible motive in the shooting. The investigation is continuing.
