https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-identify-man-shot-killed-in-downtown-13134707.php
Police identify man shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say a man is dead after a shooting in downtown Albuquerque.
Police spokesman Simon Drobik identified the victim Monday as Gerard Fraire.
Drobik says officers had responded to a call of shots fired Sunday night and found Fraire with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
View Comments