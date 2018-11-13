Police identify man killed in Alabama interstate shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police have released the name of a man who died during a shootout on an interstate highway in Alabama.

The Birmingham Police Department told news outlets that 29-year-old Edward T. Matthews died early Sunday.

Police were called to a gas station near Interstate 59 around 3:30 p.m. Saturday and found Matthews with a gunshot wound to the head. He had been a passenger in sports utility vehicle. He was taken to a Birmingham hospital where he later died.

Police said it appeared the shooting started between people in two vehicles on Interstate 59.

Sgt. Johnny Williams said Sunday that investigators have not found the people in the other car involved in the shooting. He says investigators are trying to determine a motive.

No arrests have been reported.