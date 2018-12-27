Police identify man killed in Alabama home invasion

BRIGHTON, Ala. (AP) — Officials have released the name of a man killed by an intruder at his home in Alabama.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office told Al.com the victim was 68-year-old Sylvester Allen of Brighton.

Brighton police say the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Allen came home and his killer inside. It wasn't clear how many times Allen was shot. Investigators said Allen stumbled outside of the home and collapsed near the end of his driveway.

Chief Larry Woods said there could be as many as three suspects. No arrests have been made.

Friends said Allen lived alone.

One neighbor said he heard about four gunshots and looked outside but did not see anything amiss.

