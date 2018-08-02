Police fatally shoot theft suspect in suburban Denver

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Police in suburban Denver shot and killed a theft suspect they say tried to hit an officer with his vehicle during a chase.

Westminster police say the man, whose name has not been released, threatened a security employee with a knife at a shopping center northwest of Denver on Thursday afternoon. Officers spotted him driving away from the area and tried to disable the vehicle multiple times during a chase.

Investigators say the driver was shot when he tried to hit an officer who was outside of his patrol car. The man died at a nearby hospital.

A second suspect was arrested after running away from the shopping center. No other information was released.