Police dog stabbed during encounter with suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Green Bay police dog has been stabbed during an encounter with a suspect.

Officers responded to a call about a man with a gun Sunday around 8 p.m. Police say they surrounded a house and the man came out. The police dog Pyro bit the man as officers attempted to arrest him and he stabbed the animal.

WBAY-TV says Pyro was taken to an animal hospital. There's no immediate word on the dog's condition.

