Police continue search for man who stole cement mixer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio are still searching for the man who stole a cement mixer from a property in Dublin.

Security footage of the Sept. 26 event shows the unidentified man dragging the mixer off the lot until he disappeared from view. WBNS-TV reports the suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and a ball cap.

The cement mixer is valued at $3,500.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or the indictment of the person responsible for this crime.

