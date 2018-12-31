Police confirm bodies are those of missing New Mexico teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities have confirmed that two bodies found in Sandoval County are those of two teenagers who had been reported missing in mid-December.

Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Keith Elder announced Monday that 15-year-old Collin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef were found buried in a remote area west of Rio Rancho.

The two were reported missing Dec. 17 after one of their mothers reported a video on social media showed them bloodied and beaten.

Investigators with the Albuquerque Police Department had said they believed the teens were involved in a drug deal that may have gone bad.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Sandoval County deputies found clothing that contained evidence of a violent crime and began to investigate along with State Police. That led to the bodies.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

