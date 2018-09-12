Police charge man in assault of casino security officer

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has ordered a member of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe to stay away from all casinos and to not go near a Foxwoods Resorts Casino security guard he is charged with assaulting.

Police say 28-year-old Jukumu Reels-Felder assaulted 35-year-old Brooke Wyngaard while she was responding to a fight last month.

The Day reports that Wyngaard suffered multiple facial fractures and a broken nose.

Reels-Felder was arraigned in New London on charges of breach of peace and second-degree assault. Reels-Felder turned himself in to tribal police three days after the alleged assault.

He told the judge he plans to hire a private attorney, and the judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com