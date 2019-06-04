Police, cadaver dogs search for missing woman at trash plant

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police are searching for evidence in a Connecticut trash-to-energy plant as they look for clues in the disappearance of a New Canaan woman.

Arrest warrants released Monday show the blood of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos was found on clothing and other items dumped in several locations in Hartford where two people matching the description of her estranged husband and his girlfriend were recorded on video disposing of trash bags.

Police, along with several dogs trained to find cadavers, began searching the Hartford trash plant on Monday.

Dulos was last seen dropping her five children off at school on May 24.

Her estranged husband, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos, and his 44-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

Prosecutors told a judge Monday they expect to file additional charges.