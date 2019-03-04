Police arrest woman for stabbing mother in Sandy hotel

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Authorities in Sandy say a woman is expected to recover after being stabbed multiple times by her daughter.

Police say 55-year-old Carla Orsini remained hospitalized Sunday while her daughter, 31-year-old Jayde Lauren Altemeier, was booked on charges including attempted murder.

According to a police affidavit, Altemeier stabbed her mother inside an extended-stay hotel room on Saturday. She then fled the scene before police arrived.

But she later walked into an Olive Garden restaurant and admitted to the attack.

Police say Orsini told them that Altemeier had previously said she was suicidal and homicidal.

Matthew Morrise, an attorney who has represented Altemeier in other cases, says he did not yet have information about this case.

He says Altemeier has a history of mental health issues, including time at a state hospital.