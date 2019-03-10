Police arrest man in fatal stabbing in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls have arrested a 40-year-old man suspected in a fatal stabbing.

Officers were called about a stabbing at a residence just before 8 a.m. Sunday. Police found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. Attempts to revive the victim were not successful.

Police found the suspect nearby and took him into custody. Police say the suspect and the victim apparently knew each other.

Police are not looking for any other suspects. The suspect is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail.