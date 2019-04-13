Police arrest man in 1995 sexual assault case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina's largest city have announced an arrest in a sexual assault case going back to 1995.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say in a news release that 59-year-old LJ Bertha is charged with second-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and common law robbery.

According to police, a 16-year-old victim was walking to a payphone when an unknown male approached her and offered to show her where the phone was. The suspect then grabbed the victim's arm and sexually assaulted her. The suspect took money and fled the scene.

Police tested the sexual assault kit in 1996. Additional testing was completed on it in 2018 as a part of a federal grant, and DNA evidence identified Bertha as the suspect. He was arrested on Wednesday. It's not known if he has an attorney.