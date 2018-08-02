Police arrest man connected to double shooting

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say they have arrested a man in connection to a recent double shooting that killed one man and left a teenager injured.

Authorities say 21-year-old Odell Sanders has been arrested Wednesday in connection to the ongoing homicide investigation. The shooting occurred around 11:10 p.m. on July 25 in the Dorchester neighborhood. Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, including 27-year-old Jorge Baez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Sanders will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on criminal charges. It is not immediately known if he has legal representation.