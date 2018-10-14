Police arrest NH man for showing gun in road rage incident

EXETER, N.H. (AP) — State police in New Hampshire arrested a 23-year-old man with a charge of brandishing a pistol toward a driver during a road rage incident.

Police say they arrested Cody Emery of Auburn on a charge of reckless conduct after the Friday morning incident in Exeter. They say the complainant in the case says Emery was in a car that was driving aggressively and he displayed the gun in a threatening manner while passing.

Police arrested Emery a short while later in Hampton. They also seized the handgun. Emery was released on recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19.

Police say they don't know if Emery has retained an attorney.