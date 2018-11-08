Police arrest 2 suspected of spray-painting swastikas

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Police have arrested two people who they say spray-painted swastikas on a New York high school and the surrounding area.

The Press and Sun Bulletin of Binghamton reports a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody Wednesday and charged with felony aggravated harassment and criminal mischief, designated as a hate crime.

Authorities say the swastikas, painted backward, were found on a window at Binghamton High School and neighboring businesses in Binghamton Tuesday morning.

The symbols were removed later that day.

Both suspects have been remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail.