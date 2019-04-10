Phoenix freeways reopen after suspicious package examined

PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of three freeways in central Phoenix were closed for over an hour during the Wednesday morning commute while authorities investigated a suspicious package found next to a sign post along Interstate 10.

The closure near downtown was lifted after the state Department of Public Safety bomb squad determined the item was not a threat, DPS spokesman Bart Graves said in a statement.

The closure caused extensive traffic backups on the affected freeways, which also included State Routes 51 and 202.

No additional information was released about the item, but news video showed bomb squad members approach and examine at least one item next to the sign post as a robot sitting on the nearby shoulder appeared to be pointed toward the sign post near the 16th Street on-ramp of westbound Interstate 10.

At least one bomb squad member was wearing a protective suit.