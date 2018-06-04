https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-Woman-who-threatened-gay-pride-parade-12964780.php
Police: Woman who threatened gay pride parade arrested
Updated 1:15 am, Monday, June 4, 2018
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a woman who posted multiple threats against a gay pride parade in Buffalo has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.
Police say the 40-year-old woman made numerous threats against the Sunday parade on Facebook. Residents told police about the threats online, which prompted an investigation.
The suspect was arrested overnight Saturday, and faces a felony charge of making a terroristic threat.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation. Police also thanked residents for telling them about the threatening posts on Facebook.
