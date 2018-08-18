Police: Woman stole donations meant for slain girl's family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Florida woman caught on video surveillance camera stealing a jar full of donations intended to help the family of a 7-year-old girl slain in gun crossfire.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Saturday the jar containing about $600 was taken from a restaurant near the site where Heidy Rivas Villanueva was killed on Aug. 11.

The video shows the woman looking around several times, grabbing the donation jar and stuffing it inside a shopping bag before rushing out the door. The donations were intended to help with funeral expenses for the little girl.

The Florida Times-Union reports that nearly $16,000 has been contributed to a GoFundMe page set up for Heidy's family.

Three people have been arrested on murder and other charges stemming from the killing.