Police: Woman's body found outside downtown Las Vegas motel

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating after a woman's body was found outside of a downtown Las Vegas motel.

Police say a body with trauma to the face and head was found Tuesday in front of a room at the Desert Star Motel.

The body was uncovered and visible from the street outside the hotel room.

Witnesses told police they saw a man dragging the woman's body through a doorway of the room she was staying it, and later left her in front of another room.

The man has been taken into custody for questioning.

It's not clear how the woman died, but homicide detectives are investigating because of the suspicious circumstances of her death.

Lt. Ray Spencer says as of right now, they are not calling the death a homicide.