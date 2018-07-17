Police: Woman left child in vehicle while in McDonald's

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut woman left her 1-year-old daughter inside a hot vehicle while she took another child into a McDonald's restaurant.

Norwich police charged 45-year-old Dawa Dolma with leaving a child unsupervised and first-degree reckless endangerment after officers responding to a call from a witness at about 1 p.m. Monday found the child in the SUV.

The windows were partially rolled down, but police noted that it was about 90 degrees outside. It's unclear how long the child was in the vehicle.

The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was later seen being carried from the police station by her father.

Dolma did not comment as she left the station. She was freed on $5,000 bond pending a court appearance Tuesday.