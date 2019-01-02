https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-Woman-killed-in-crash-involving-drunken-13502932.php
Police: Woman killed in crash involving drunken driver
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman is dead and a Massachusetts man faces drunken driving charges following a car crash in Providence early on New Year's Day.
Police say 23-year-old Richard Maldonado, of Taunton, Massachusetts, ran a stop sign and two red lights at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday before crashing into another vehicle driven by 63-year-old Evelyn Pagliaro, of Providence.
She was pronounced dead.
Maldonado was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. His passenger was also hurt.
Police say he faces charges including drunken driving resulting in death.
It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.
