Police: Virginia teen dies in apparent accidental shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia authorities say a teen has died in what appears to be an accidental shooting.

News outlets report Fairfax County Police responded Thursday night to a report of an apparent unintentional discharge of a firearm in Alexandria.

A Friday statement by the department says a preliminary investigation indicates the 16-year-old boy was handling the gun on a bed when it accidentally went off. He was shot in the upper body and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Details about the gun and its owner have not been released. The release says the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.