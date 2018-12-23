Police: Victims in triple slaying died from gunshot wounds

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say three people whose bodies were found in a western Kentucky residence died from gunshot wounds.

Kentucky State Police say 29-year-old Jackie Doom of Grand Rivers has been charged with three counts of murder and is being held in the McCracken County Jail on a $3 million bond.

State police say autopsies were completed Sunday at the state medical examiner's office in Louisville.

The victims are identified as 38-year-old January Stone of Grand Rivers, 28-year-old Robert Belt Jr. of Burna and 49-year-old Johnny Mallory of Paducah. All three were pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston County coroner.

Police say detectives have started examining evidence recovered from the residence and from the autopsies in trying to piece together the events that led to the shootings Friday night.