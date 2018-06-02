Police: Uber driver said rider was shot during attack try
Colleen Slevin, Associated Press
Updated 12:06 am, Saturday, June 2, 2018
Photo: Richard Vogel / Associated Press
An Uber driver is accused of killing a passenger during a trip in Denver.
Photo: Richard Vogel / Associated Press
An Uber driver is accused of killing a passenger during a trip in Denver.
Photo: Getty Images
In major cities, 21 percent of adults have started using services like Uber and Lyft, and 9 percent more have used it with friends, even if they don't download the app.
Photo: Nicole Boliaux, The Chronicle
Young people use them more than older people. About 36 percent of people 18-29 have used a ride-hailing app, while only 4 percent of those 65 and older have used one.
Photo: Richard Vogel, Associated Press
Affluent, college-educated Americans use ride-hailing at twice the rate of lower income, less educated people.
Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS, AFP/Getty Images
Uber and Lyft are for the cities, not the suburbs. While 29 percent of people in urban neighborhoods have started using ride-hailing services, just 7 percent of surburbanites have.
Photo: Liz Hafalia, The Chronicle
Most users of ride-hailing services (91 percent) haven't ditched their personal car or otherwise changed their car ownership situation.
Photo: Tom Reel /San Antonio Express-News
People who have reduced their personal vehicle trips or the number of vehicles they own have substituted those trips with more ride-hailing trips.
Photo: Tom Reel, Staff / San Antonio Express-News
Ride hailing use has probably made traffic worse, not better. The UC Davis study found that 49 to 61 percent of ride-hailing trips would either have not been made at all or by walking, biking or transit if services weren't available. less
Photo: Noah Berger
Overall, ride-hailing services account for a 6 percent reduction in transit use.
Photo: Lori Van Buren, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Denver Police Department detectives investigate near where a Nissan sedan being driven by an Uber driver crashed into a retaining wall along Interstate 25 south of downtown Denver early Friday, June 1, 2018. The driver allegedly shot and killed a passenger at 2:45 a.m. after a confrontation broke out between the two while headed southbound on the interstate.
Photo: David Zalubowski, AP
Denver Police Department technician investigates the scene where a Nissan sedan being driven by an Uber driver crashed into a retaining wall along Interstate 25 south of downtown Denver early Friday, June 1, 2018. The driver allegedly shot and killed a passenger at 2:45 a.m. after a confrontation broke out between the two while headed southbound on the interstate.
Photo: David Zalubowski, AP
A Denver Police Department technician and detective look for shell casings as they investigate the scene where a Nissan sedan being driven by an Uber driver crashed into a retaining wall along Interstate 25 south of downtown Denver early Friday, June 1, 2018. The driver allegedly shot and killed a passenger at 2:45 a.m. after a confrontation broke out between the two while headed southbound on the interstate.
Photo: David Zalubowski, AP
Denver Police Department technician investigates where a Nissan sedan being driven by an Uber driver crashed into a retaining wall along Interstate 25 south of downtown Denver early Friday, June 1, 2018. The driver allegedly shot and killed a passenger at 2:45 a.m. after a confrontation broke out between the two while headed southbound on the interstate.
Photo: David Zalubowski, AP
Denver Police Department technician investigate where a Nissan sedan being driven by an Uber driver crashed into a retaining wall along Interstate 25 south of downtown Denver early Friday, June 1, 2018. The driver allegedly shot and killed a passenger at 2:45 a.m. after a confrontation broke out between the pair while headed southbound on the interstate.
Photo: David Zalubowski, AP
A blanket is shown on the deck of a Nissan sedan that was being driven by an Uber driver when the vehicle crashed into a retaining wall along Interstate 25 south of downtown Denver early Friday, June 1, 2018. The driver allegedly shot and killed a passenger at 2:45 a.m. after a confrontation broke out between the pair while headed southbound on the interstate.
Photo: David Zalubowski, AP
This booking image provided by the Denver Police Department, shows Michael Andre Hancock, who was arrested Friday, June 1, 2018, on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting on an interstate. Authorities say Hancock, an Uber driver, shot a man in a car shortly before 3 a.m. after some kind of altercation, and the man later died at a hospital.
Photo: AP
DENVER (AP) — An Uber driver arrested in the fatal shooting of a passenger told a witness that he opened fire after his customer tried to attack him, police said Friday.
However, a partially redacted police report says driver Michael Andre Hancock, 29, declined to talk to investigators without a lawyer present about the shooting on Interstate 25 just before 3 a.m.
Police said the man killed, Hyun Kim, 45, was found lying on the floor board of the car's front passenger seat.
The witness called 911 and passed the phone to Hancock, who identified himself to the dispatcher, the report said.
Police said Hancock had trouble breathing after officers arrived, placed him in handcuffs and removed a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested for investigation of first-degree murder.
Uber said in a statement that it has removed Hancock's access to its app and will work closely with police.
"We are deeply troubled by the events in Denver today. Our thoughts are with the families of those involved," the company said.
Uber policy bars riders and drivers from carrying firearms except in states that expressly prohibit companies from banning guns.
Colorado allows drivers to carry firearms to protect themselves and their property. However, Uber spokesman Andrew Hasbun said the company's policy applies in the state.
Police said Kim was shot numerous times, and 10 spent cartridges were found on the shoulder of the interstate, across the lanes of traffic from the wall of an onramp where Hancock's silver sedan crashed head on.
Hancock's father, also named Michael Hancock, told KDVR-TV that his son has a wife and two children, is a counselor at a troubled boys' home and attends college.
"He's a Christian kid, and he's all about making the world a better place," the elder Hancock said.
Kim's family declined to comment, according to the television station.
Hancock is being held in Denver's jail, and it's not clear if he has a lawyer yet. It will be up to prosecutors to decide whether to charge him with murder or any other crime.
Court records show Hancock has had a few traffic tickets but has no criminal record in Colorado.
Associated Press writer P. Solomon Banda contributed to this report.